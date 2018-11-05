Just two days after hip-hop star HHP aka Jabba was laid to rest‚ the feud between his family and wife‚ Lerato Sengadi seems to be far from over. This after‚ it has been reported that she “kicked” HHP’s helper and her son out.

According to SowetanLIVE Lerato has allegedly taken over the matrimonial house she shared with HHP in Randpark Ridge‚ Johannesburg. She apparently went to the home in with the police‚ broke the locks and replaced them with new ones.

“Lerato came around 1am this morning [Sunday] and broke the locks. She locked out the helper and her son who have been living there since 2004‚” Tsambo family spokesperson Nkululeko Ncana told the paper.

Numerous attempts by TshisaLIVE to get comment from Lerato were unsuccessful by the time of publishing this article.

Nkululeko‚ who is apparently HHP’s cousin continued to share his version of events on Twitter.