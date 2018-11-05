New Dutywa animal pound may curb accidents
The Mbhashe municipality on Friday unveiled its new R9m animal pound in Dutywa. Mayor Samkelo Janda said the municipality found it imperative to launch the project as a means of protecting its citizens and all who travel on the N2 between Mthatha and East London. It is hoped the pound will go a long way towards reducing road accidents that are a result of stray animals.
