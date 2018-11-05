Retired headmaster admits to sexually abusing boys 32 years ago

A retired Eastern Cape school principal has admitted to sexually assaulting two schoolboys more than 30 years ago, after one of them confronted him in an e-mail. “What I did was sickening and your anger and sadness is well directed,” Richard Second, 61, told the man, now an architect, who was a 12-year-old boarder when the assault happened.

