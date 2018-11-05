UCT apologises for ghoulish exam invigilators on Halloween
Is the dressing up of exam invigilators for Halloween some light-hearted fun or an unwelcome distraction during an already stressful time?
That was the question asked by UCT Radio after five invigilators dressed up in scary Halloween costumes while students‚ many of whom were not amused‚ wrote their exams on October 31.
Is the dressing up of exam invigilators for Halloween some light-hearted fun or an unwelcome distraction during an already stressful time?— UCT Radio 104.5fm (@UCTRadio) November 1, 2018
The University of Cape Town (UCT) has since apologised to students who were offended or distracted while writing their exam.
In a statement‚ UCT said it had noted with “concern” the incident at the sports centre.
At this session five invigilators carried out their duties dressed in costumes intended to commemorate Halloween.
“UCT reiterates that this should not have been allowed. The matter has been addressed urgently with the invigilators concerned to ensure that it does not occur again in future.“The invigilators have recognised that their action‚ while intended to be light-hearted‚ might not have been received well by some students and have subsequently apologised unreservedly for this‚” said UCT.
There's nothing like writing an exam on #Halloween 😂😂😭😭😭— Saigo no getsuga tenshō (@DoNotCrossHer) October 31, 2018
I can't believe this actually happened 😂😂 #UCT pic.twitter.com/YZgditDRVW
Students who complained on Twitter said they had been writing Financial Reporting 2‚ Marketing and Politics.“UCT mad f*****g stupid for allowing this. As if we need more distractions in an exam‚” said one commentator.
UCT responded swiftly to complaints online: “We will investigate the matter urgently and provide feedback. Kindly provide any further relevant details around the incident (the venue‚ the time‚ the exam paper‚ etc) to assist with a speedy investigation.”
@Ms Wakkiey tweeted: “I'm struggling to understand how UCT allowed such things to happen. An exam is already traumatizing and yet invigilators came like this. UCT better stop preaching ‘your mental health is important during these stressing times’.”https://twitter.com/Ms_Wakkiey/status/1057741394431934473
@ukho98 tweeted: “This department that allowed this need to do better. We are in RSA and Halloween is not our culture nor a norm. Please do better next time.”But opinion was divided‚ with @newnewnihaad asking: “You're getting a lecturer into trouble for... Celebrating Halloween? What's happening there by UCT.”
You're getting a lecturer into trouble for... Celebrating Halloween? What's happening there by UCT 😭 https://t.co/aHgVolk5lR— nihaad (@newnewnihaad) November 1, 2018
@Tapzie posted photographs of “my UCT gangster lecturers” before the exams started.
My UCT Gangster Lecturers...... Just before Students wrote their exams. . #TSAon3 #Halloween2018 #Halloween pic.twitter.com/rAmCS9136J— ZimOne (@Tapzie) October 31, 2018
