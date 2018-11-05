The University of Cape Town (UCT) has since apologised to students who were offended or distracted while writing their exam.

In a statement‚ UCT said it had noted with “concern” the incident at the sports centre.

At this session five invigilators carried out their duties dressed in costumes intended to commemorate Halloween.

“UCT reiterates that this should not have been allowed. The matter has been addressed urgently with the invigilators concerned to ensure that it does not occur again in future.“The invigilators have recognised that their action‚ while intended to be light-hearted‚ might not have been received well by some students and have subsequently apologised unreservedly for this‚” said UCT.