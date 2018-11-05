Fortunately‚ nobody was killed in the crash.

Michael Davids‚ a manager at the Engen Quick Shop in Walter Sisulu Road‚ said that the taxi's accelerator pedal apparently malfunctioned.

The shocked driver‚ who climbed out the vehicle after it came to an abrupt halt‚ did not appear to be under the influence of any intoxicating substance.

"Two people were injured and taken to hospital‚" he said. He said that the driver was not criminally charged.Davids said the shop was being repaired and added that staff had been offered counselling.Police spokesperson sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of negligent driving had been opened. There have been no arrests.