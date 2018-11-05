South African universities have cut spending on assets for the second year in a row‚ according to StatsSA.

“The country’s 20 universities and six universities of technology recorded a 5.4% drop in capital expenditure in 2017 compared with 2016‚ falling from R6.22bn to R5.89bn.”

This follows a 0.7% drop from R6.27bn to R6.22bn in 2016.

Capital expenditure is the money an institution spends on buying‚ maintaining or upgrading fixed assets such as buildings‚ land‚ equipment‚ vehicles and furniture.

Stats SA said: “These assets generally increase the capacity and efficiency of the institution… The amount that an institution spends on fixed assets shows the extent to which it’s investing in the long term.”

The decrease was largely the result of the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits)‚ the University of South Africa (Unisa) and Mthatha’s Walter Sisulu University cutting down.

The biggest spenders on fixed assets last year were the University of Pretoria (13%)‚ Stellenbosch University (10%) and the University of Mpumalanga (9%).Most money was spent on buildings (63%) and furniture (14%).“Capital expenditure priorities differ across institutions.