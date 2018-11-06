WATCH | Ambulance strike over pay

Health department only attending to critical and life-threatening cases

The department of health says it will only respond to life-threatening emergency calls until its public ambulances are back on the road. Emergency medical services came to a halt across the province when paramedics made good their threats and downed tools on Monday morning. In East London, a ruckus broke out at the Vincent ambulance base when close to 50 paramedics took to the streets outside their building with placards and burning tyres, promising not to return to work until the department of...

