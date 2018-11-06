WATCH | Ambulance strike over pay
Health department only attending to critical and life-threatening cases
The department of health says it will only respond to life-threatening emergency calls until its public ambulances are back on the road. Emergency medical services came to a halt across the province when paramedics made good their threats and downed tools on Monday morning. In East London, a ruckus broke out at the Vincent ambulance base when close to 50 paramedics took to the streets outside their building with placards and burning tyres, promising not to return to work until the department of...
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.