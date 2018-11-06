Building halted at Coega car plant

Discrimination and late payments cited as major reasons for protest

Small business owners on Monday brought work to a standstill at a new R11bn Chinese car manufacturing plant being built at the Coega special economic zone, protesting bad treatment, discrimination and late payment. This comes barely a week after economic development & environmental affairs MEC Oscar Mabuyane lead a delegation to a national investment conference hoping to attract investors to Coega.

