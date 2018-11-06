Building halted at Coega car plant
Discrimination and late payments cited as major reasons for protest
Small business owners on Monday brought work to a standstill at a new R11bn Chinese car manufacturing plant being built at the Coega special economic zone, protesting bad treatment, discrimination and late payment. This comes barely a week after economic development & environmental affairs MEC Oscar Mabuyane lead a delegation to a national investment conference hoping to attract investors to Coega.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.