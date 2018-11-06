Chris Hani mayor shows support for 14-year-old sex victim

Chris Hani District Municipality (CHDM) executive mayor Kholiswa Vimbayo, chief whip Bongiwe van Heerden, CHDM councillor Nonzukiso Matiwane and gender activist Petros Majola joined scores of people who packed the Komani regional court to show support for the 14-year-old girl who was allegedly sold for sex by four self-confessed prostitutes to foreign nationals in Whittlesea two years ago.

