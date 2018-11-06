Daily wage rate increases in line with inflation
The government has increased the wages of Expanded Public Works Programme participants by R4.31, in line with the inflation rate, from R88 to R92.31 per day. The increase announced last month by national public works department’s deputy director-general for EPWP, Stanley Henderson, was effective from November 1.
