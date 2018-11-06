Motshekga’s court bid fails
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the department of basic education’s application to appeal a Bhisho High Court order that minister Angie Motshekga bring all schools in the country to a basic minimum standard of safety. The order, granted on October 29, finds the application for leave to appeal bears no prospect of success and dismisses it with costs.
