New station commanders will boost war against crime in EC

Five new police station commanders have been hired to beef up the war against crime at community level in the Eastern Cape. The five stations have been without permanent commanders for several years since the incumbents retired. The stations are in Mdantsane NU1, Mthatha, Lusikisiki, and Port Elizabeth’s Mount Road and Motherwell.

