Ngcobo killing accused: five refuse legal help
Five of the six men accused of killing Ngcobo police officers and a soldier earlier in 2018 will conduct their own defence. Andani Monco, Kwanele Ndlwana, Siphosomzi Tshefu, Siphesihle Tatsi, Phumzile Mhlatywa and Phuthumile Mancoba face eight charges including five of murder, two of attempted murder, nine of robbery with aggravating circumstances, conspiracy, and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.
