Police close illegal shebeens, seize alcohol

Eastern Cape police have closed three illegal alcohol outlets and seized alcohol in Sterkspruit at the weekend.

Sterkspruit police spokesman warrant officer Moitheri Bojabotseha could not provide the amount of alcohol seized, but said “It was a huge quantity, we cannot say how much it was worth at the moment.”

He said police would intensify their efforts in fighting illegal shebeens in the area.

“As we approach the festive season, SAPS members in Sterkspruit reaffirmed their commitment in fighting crime to reduce contact crimes and prioritise the safety of our community.

“Hence members of Sterkspruit visible policing crime prevention performed their duty beyond the call by identifying the three illegal shebeens and manage to close them successfully,” he said.