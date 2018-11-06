Residents to march in support of call for Makana council be dissolved

Dozens of people braved heavy winds and foul weather to gather near Rhodes University on Tuesday morning to march to Makhanda City hall in support of a call to dissolve the Makana Municipal council. Businesses are closing their doors and angry residents -- who have over the past two weeks faced electricity and prolonged water outages in a soaring heat wave, and a massive fire on the municipal rubbish dump which has left the city bowl black with toxic smoke – want change.

