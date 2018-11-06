The state is expected to outline reasons why Farhad Hoomer – a Durban businessman accused of having ties to terror group ISIS – should not be released on bail.

Hoomer is expected to make an appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s court — along with eleven others — on Tuesday in a marathon bail application‚ the latest of several appearances since their arrest on October 5.

The 41-year-old businessman‚ along with Ahmed Haffejee‚ Thabit Mwenda‚ Mohamad Akbar‚ Seiph Mohamed‚ Amani Mayani‚ Abubakar Ali‚ Abbas Jooma‚ Mahammed Sobruin‚ Ndikumana Shabani and Iddy Omani‚ have been remanded in custody for over a month.

They stand accused of being aligned to terror group Islamic State‚ with Hoomer the hidden hand orchestrating the fatal Verulam mosque attack in May and a series of firebomb attacks at retail outlets in the months that followed.

At their last appearance‚ Advocate Jimmy Howse‚ for Hoomer‚ said that the case against his client was tenuously weak and underpinned by investigative bias and “sensationalism”.

Specialist prosecutor‚ Advocate Adele Barnard‚ is expected to address Magistrate Irfaan Khalil on why Hoomer should not be released while awaiting trial.

Hoomer‚ along with his co-accused‚ face a raft of charges ranging from murder to contravening the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorist and Related Activities Act.

- TimesLIVE