Warm bread, jobs for Gompo as 15-year dream comes true
A bakery project that has taken 14 years to rise, opened in Gompo township on Monday. The R1.5m Masikhanyisane Bakery Co-operative is a joint venture between seven entrepreneurs, with funding assistance from BCM and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC). Masikhanyisane chairperson Mangaliso Mpongwane, 44, said the idea to start the bakery came about after they realised how difficult it was for poor people in the area to purchase the simplest food items.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.