Warm bread, jobs for Gompo as 15-year dream comes true

A bakery project that has taken 14 years to rise, opened in Gompo township on Monday. The R1.5m Masikhanyisane Bakery Co-operative is a joint venture between seven entrepreneurs, with funding assistance from BCM and the Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC). Masikhanyisane chairperson Mangaliso Mpongwane, 44, said the idea to start the bakery came about after they realised how difficult it was for poor people in the area to purchase the simplest food items.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.