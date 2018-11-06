Warning over release of water from Wriggleswade Dam

A warning has been issued to residents and farmers on the banks of the Inkobongo, Nahoon, Yellowwoods and Buffalo Rivers that Amatola Water will be releasing water from Wriggleswade Dam on Tuesday.

The notice reads that the water will be released via the canal into the upper reaches of the Inkobongo River, via the Nahoon River, to the Nahoon Dam; and the upper reaches of the Yellowwoods River and, via the Buffalo River, to Laing and to Bridle Drift Dams.

The notice states that the purpose of the release is to supplement the available water storage within the Nahoon and Bridle Drift Dams.

The water will be released at a maximum flow rate of three cubic meters per second.“Residents in the affected areas, particularly children, are warned not to play at river banks along the identified routes or near the Wriggleswade canal infrastructure. People are to cross rivers using relevant bridges and not through flowing rivers.“Farmers are to ensure that their pumps are placed in a safe position during this period and that their livestock is safe.”The release is expected to be ongoing for an undetermined period.