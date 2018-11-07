Chippa fans, Nova in row over ‘war cry’
Multi-award-winning afro-pop sensation Vusi Nova is accused of stealing Chippa United Football club’s war cry As’phelelanga. Now a lawsuit looms from fans of the PSL outfit and a man who claims he produced the song for the club. Vusi Nova admitted that he “rearranged” the song and said he registered it as an arranger.
