A week after posting tweets about "the end" Gigi Lamayne has apologised to fans.

Taking to her social media‚ a day after she had posted snap of her hand with the "Depression won't win"‚ Gigi said she had been discharged from hospital.

She apologised to everyone for the "scare" and promised to love herself enough to work at getting better.

"‪(I’m) home safe. Thank you to every single one of my friends‚ industry mates and supporters. I’m sorry to you all. Clearly I’m alive to tell my best story yet. I love you for loving me at this time of weakness. You made me strong. Now I work on myself. Now I love myself."

Gigi‚ who was hospitalised over the weekend‚ has opened up about her fight against depression in the past.

The rapper tweeted her birth date and a "death" date‚ which read: "7 July 1994 - 3 November 2018". She also shared another tweet‚ "The end."

Even though the tweets were deleted minutes later‚ speculation has been rife on social about the circumstances surrounding Gigi's hospitalisation.

Industry friends such as rapper Zakwe reassured Gigi that he had her back and her fans flooded her timeline with messages of encouragement‚ telling her that no matter what she's going through‚ she should never give up on life.

Her post also had three encouragement cards attached. One that shared a Bible scripture about God renewing one's strength and another about surviving life's tests.

The other one read:

"Maybe that was a sign from the universe that it wasn't your time to go yet... stay strong."