Girl, 14, tells of ordeal

Komani court hears story of alleged human trafficking by 4 women

A 14-year-old alleged human trafficking victim from Whittlesea has told the Komani regional court how she was allegedly prostituted by four women to different men in 2016. The Grade 9 pupil was testifying on Tuesday in-camera in a trial against Xolelwa Garhishe, Yolanda Klaas, Zintle Tom and Nwabisa Kaziwa who are accused of human trafficking.

