New Lusikisiki commander vows to pursue ‘vampire’ gang

Newly appointed Lusikisiki station commander Brigadier Wiseman Chiya has declared war on a “vampire” gang known as Amavondo, and on people who attack elderly women alleging they are witches. Chiya, 52, spoke to the Daily Dispatch on Monday shortly after being appointed in an official ceremony at the police provincial headquarters in Zwelitsha.

