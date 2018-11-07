Police and EMS workers clash in Vincent

Clashes broke out on Tuesday between protesting ambulance workers and East London public order police outside the Vincent ambulance base. As the EMS protest went into its second day, police broke up the gathering using tear gas. According to EMS staffers, police opened fire at them with rubber bullets, charged at them throwing stun grenades, and physically manhandled female paramedics.

