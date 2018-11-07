Qumbu murderer gets two life terms

A young Qumbu killer smiled as he was led to prison to serve life behind bars for killing his elderly aunt and 11-year-old cousin whom he had accused of witchcraft. Mthatha High Court judge Mbulelo Jolwana on Monday sentenced 25-year-old Abenathi Mavumengwana to two life terms for hacking to death his aunt Nolindile Elsie Dlala-Mavumengwana, 66, and her granddaughter, Amanda Mavumengwana.

