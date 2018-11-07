Residents want a new council
Demonstration and petition from desperate Makhanda citizens
Hundreds of people braved icy rain and heavy winds to march on Makhanda City Hall on Tuesday where they delivered a petition signed by more than 20,000 residents demanding that the decrepit city’s council be dissolved. “No more politicians, potholes and poo,” proclaimed one poster which summarised exactly how many felt.
