Robbers fail in attack on Mdantsane ATM

A Capitec ATM was blown up in Mdantsane NU14 on Monday evening but police said as a robbery attempt, it had failed. Spokesperson captain Mluleki Mbi said police were now investigating a case of malicious damage to property and causing an explosion. “Preliminary reports suggest that no money was taken from the ATM at Hlongwane supermarket.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.