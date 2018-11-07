Willowvale shop owner killed

Willowvale police are investigating a case of murder after a shop owner in Mhlahlane village was killed on Tuesday evening.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the 35-year-old victim was said to be alone in his shop when the murder occurred. Manatha said it was believed that nothing was taken from the shop.

“He was shot by the suspects who had removed the burglar door of the shop. The suspects then took to their heels without stealing anything from the shop.”“The man …managed to phone his brother who stays in town in Willowvale. When the brother arrived, the shop owner had already passed away.”He said the motive of the murder is unknown.