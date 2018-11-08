18 years for child rapist

The 37-year-old man who raped a seven-year-old girl in March 2015 was sentenced to 18 years in prison by the Tsomo Regional Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Bulelani Mhlahlo raped the girl at her home in Ngqamakhwe.

He said the mother began to see her daughter behaving out of character. “She started to question her and the young girl broke her silence saying that she was raped by the accused on 21 March 2015 at around 7pm.”

“The Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigated the case. The accused was traced and arrested,” Manatha said.