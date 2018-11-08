First-time mom sues health over caesarean section
A young woman is suing the Eastern Cape department of health for R30m, claiming that because her caesarean section had been botched in 2015, urine was now leaking out of the wound.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.