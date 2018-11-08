Govt must act quickly over journalists’ detention: Sanef
The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) called on government to quickly resolve the worrying detention of South African journalist, Angela Quintal and her colleague, Muthoki Mumo on Wednesday evening. Quintal, a former editor of the Mail and Guardian and now Africa programme coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) was taken in for questioning and detained in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, together with her colleague Muthoki Mumo, who is a sub-Saharan Africa representative ...
