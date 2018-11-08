The department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) says it is engaging with the Tanzanian government to get it to return the passports of South African journalist Angela Quintal and her Kenyan colleague Muthoki Mumo‚ who were detained by law enforcement in Tanzania.

The department announced on Thursday that Quintal and Mumo were released following their detention on Wednesday.

“…They are safe and relieved that they are now with the High Commissioner of South Africa‚ Thami Mseleku‚” the department said in a statement.

“The High Commissioner briefed minister Sisulu last night (Wednesday) and early this morning. The High Commissioner and his Kenyan diplomats will continue to engage with Tanzanian authorities until the passports are returned and all the facts have been established around the arrest‚” Dirco said.

The department said it will keep South Africans and the media informed of all developments as Sisulu is being kept informed and briefed of all developments.

On Thursday‚ the World Editors’ Forum and global newspaper association Wan-Ifra condemned the journalists’ detention.

“The WEF is deeply concerned at this infringement of their rights and the freedom of the press‚ especially after their devices and social accounts seem to have been compromised‚” it said in a statement.

The American government also weighed in on Quintal and Mumo’s arrest. CNN quoted a US State Department spokesperson as saying they were "closely following" the case.