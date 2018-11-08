Longest cruise liner to dock in East London harbour heralds tourist season

East London’s cruise liner season began on Wednesday when the first of an expected eight cruise liners, due between now and March, docked in the city. Almost 300 passengers disembarked from the MV Europa 2, owned by German-based cruise liner Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, to explore the city. Tour operator Akorn arranged with local tour operators to have a number of buses waiting at the harbour early on Wednesday morning to whisk the tourists off on half-day tours exploring the city and its surrounds.

