Murder-accused denied bail

An East London informal trader was denied bail in the East London Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his friend while they were in his flat in Quigney on Saturday. Sivuyile Maluna cut a lonely figure as he sat in the packed East London bail court while the investigating officer in the case, sergeant Mbulelo Matyeni, gave evidence on how Maluna allegedly stabbed his friend after the two had finished drinking two beers and a bottle of wine.

