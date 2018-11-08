Murder-accused denied bail
An East London informal trader was denied bail in the East London Magistrate’s Court for allegedly killing his friend while they were in his flat in Quigney on Saturday. Sivuyile Maluna cut a lonely figure as he sat in the packed East London bail court while the investigating officer in the case, sergeant Mbulelo Matyeni, gave evidence on how Maluna allegedly stabbed his friend after the two had finished drinking two beers and a bottle of wine.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.