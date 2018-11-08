Pipe burst leaves Butterworth residents dry

Residents of Bika Township, Cuba, Vuli Valley, extensions 14 and 24 as well as Mcubakazi and the villages surrounding Ibika in Butterworth, Mnquma local municipality, are without running water. According to spokesperson Sisa Msiwa the water outage is due to a major pipe burst at the Reservoir Hill Pump Station in Butterworth, which he says is due to an ageing infrastructure.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.