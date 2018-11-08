News

'Side chick' gets legal to stop woman sharing nude photos

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2018
His girlfriend found the photos and demanded she pay R10‚000‚ else she would distribute the pictures “to everyone in Centurion‚ Pretoria and Johannesburg.
His girlfriend found the photos and demanded she pay R10‚000‚ else she would distribute the pictures “to everyone in Centurion‚ Pretoria and Johannesburg.
Image: Getty Images

A Centurion woman filed papers in the Pretoria High Court this week in an attempt to stop her now former lover and his girlfriend from distributing saucy photographs of her.

The Pretoria News reported on Thursday  that the woman had shared photos of herself naked and in lingerie with the man.

His girlfriend found the photos and demanded she pay R10‚000‚ else she would distribute the pictures “to everyone in Centurion‚ Pretoria and Johannesburg”.

This money was to refund her boyfriend who paid the airfare for a “dirty weekend” away‚ and for two nights in a Pretoria hotel‚ where the two had met up‚ the newspaper reported.

It is unclear what the next step will be in the saga‚ as the case was removed from the roll. This is because the parties were deemed not ready to proceed in court.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Robbers bust after dramatic high-speed chase in Durban
5 Things to know about Cape Town’s new mayor Dan Plato
X