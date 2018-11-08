Netflix has officially signed its first partnership with a South African telecommunications company.

Telkom confirmed the agreement with the leading internet entertainment service on Thursday.

Netflix services in the country included licensed and original television series‚ movies‚ stand-up comedies‚ documentaries and children's programmes.

Telkom content executive Wanda Mkhize said they were excited to expand their content with Netflix. Mkhize said the partnership provided a platform for Telkom to offer more entertainment.

"As a start‚ we can respond to customer requests for the inclusion of Netflix on Telkom’s LIT TV Box‚" she said.

Mkhize said teams were working on exciting mobile and broadband services‚ which were expected to be launched before the end of the year. It would include enhanced LIT video options and data offerings.

Telkom LIT is a set of media streaming services constructed into FreeMe mobile contracts and certain fixed-line and fixed-LTE services.

Netflix's Maria Ferreras said the agreement highlighted their commitment to the country.

"With this partnership‚ Telkom users will easily access the most-loved entertainment experiences that Netflix provides‚" Ferreras said.

Netflix will be available on Telkom’s LIT TV box later this year.