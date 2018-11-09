Injured suspect arrested after hijacking, accident
A suspected hijacker was arrested following an accident involving three vehicles in Target Kloof, Walmer on Friday morning.
Four people, one of them a teenager, were injured.
Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said a red Volkswagen Polo was hijacked in Parliament Street, Central at about 7.15am.
“A 21-year-old woman was hijacked in Parliament Street by four men. The woman was forced out of the car by the suspects who then sped off with the Polo,” he said.
“It appears the car chased towards Targetkloof when the accident occurred. A white Nissan vehicle was turning into the road from a side street when the VW Polo appears to have collided into it.
“The 15-year-old child and two parents were in the car. On impact, the VW Polo veered into the opposite lane where a passing Isuzu truck collided into it.”
