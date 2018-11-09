Police prepare for start of circumcision season

While thousands of Eastern Cape boys are preparing for their traditional circumcision, police have promised to boost their efforts to combat the criminal activities and deaths that occur during the season. The Mdantsane police cluster hosted the “Mabaye bephila, babuye bephila” (Go alive, return alive) campaign on Thursday where key roleplayers , including the SAPS, House of Traditional Leaders, local chiefs, Buffalo City Municipality (BCM), the health department, traditional surgeons and tradi...

