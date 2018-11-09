‘R65m gone from KSD accounts’

Union asks public protector to probe alleged ‘looting’

The SA Municipal Workers Union wants the public protector to investigate the apparent disappearance of R65m in KSD. Samwu KSD chair Lwazi Madyibi believes that at least R65-million was siphoned from municipal coffers meant to pay money owed to staff since 2009. The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this year that angry municipal workers stormed KSD’s Enkululekweni council chambers where councillors were holding a meeting and held them to ransom, demanding payment of their task grade money.

