‘R65m gone from KSD accounts’
Union asks public protector to probe alleged ‘looting’
The SA Municipal Workers Union wants the public protector to investigate the apparent disappearance of R65m in KSD. Samwu KSD chair Lwazi Madyibi believes that at least R65-million was siphoned from municipal coffers meant to pay money owed to staff since 2009. The Daily Dispatch reported earlier this year that angry municipal workers stormed KSD’s Enkululekweni council chambers where councillors were holding a meeting and held them to ransom, demanding payment of their task grade money.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.