Simmering row over BCM leases

R160k-a-month offer for land to racing club, while Motorsport to pay far less

Some startling discrepancies emerged in some of Buffalo City Metro’s lease agreements on Thursday. Earlier in the week, the Dispatch reported that city manager Andile Sihlahla tabled a report to council urging the cancellation of a 2013 resolution to lease about 160ha in Berlin to the Masibambane Race Club.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.