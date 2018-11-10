Keeping eye on beachfront
Security guards on bikes to ensure visitors are safe 24 hours a day
With the festive season mere weeks away, a team of security guards on bicycles have been deployed to make the East London beachfront safer. The eight-member security team – clad in navy shorts and orange tops and armed with batons and radios – have been cycling along the Esplanade since the beginning of the month.
