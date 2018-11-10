#NdudulaMurderTrial | Two state prosecutors feel wrath of advocate
The lawyer of murder accused Ndudula, who was acquitted, has lodged a complaint over conduct
Two senior state prosecutors who presided over acquitted murder accused Bulelwa Ndudula’s bail hearing and trial are being investigated for alleged “unethical conduct”. The National Prosecuting Authority is investigating the conduct of advocates Sakhumzi Mtsila and Quedo Botha. This was after Ndudula’s lawyer advocate Mike Maseti had laid a formal complaint with their bosses.
