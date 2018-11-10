UFH lecturer resigns in sex assault furore

A former University of Fort Hare lecturer accused of sexually assaulting a student resigned with immediate effect, the same day a second formal complaint was laid against him. University spokesperson Khotso Moabi confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that a complaint of sexual assault came to the attention of university management of the university, “but was not processed as the lecturer in question had resigned by then”.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.