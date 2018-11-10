UFH lecturer resigns in sex assault furore
A former University of Fort Hare lecturer accused of sexually assaulting a student resigned with immediate effect, the same day a second formal complaint was laid against him. University spokesperson Khotso Moabi confirmed to the Daily Dispatch that a complaint of sexual assault came to the attention of university management of the university, “but was not processed as the lecturer in question had resigned by then”.
