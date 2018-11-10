WATCH | ANC heavyweights in East London
ANC National Executive Committee member Nathi Mthethwa was on the receiving end of a wrath by angry Scenary Park community members during his door to door campaign for voter registration.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.