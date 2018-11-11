A decent home for struggle veteran, at last
Officials from the department of human settlements are currently busy renovating and extending the house of Nothemba Fazzie, the wife of the late struggle veteran Henry Fazzie.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.