Florida orders vote recount in Senate and governor elections

The drama echoed the 2000 presidential vote recount that took place in Florida, with both sides alleging foul play and sending teams of lawyers to the Sunshine State.

In Florida's election for the Senate, Republican governor Rick Scott had seen his lead narrow over incumbent Democratic senator Bill Nelson to about 12,500 votes, or 0.15 percent, by Saturday evening.

Scott urged every sheriff in the state to watch for any violations during the recount process and to take appropriate actions.

"We will not let unethical liberals steal this election!" Scott wrote on Twitter. "It's time senator Nelson accepts these results and allows the state of Florida to move forward to a better future."