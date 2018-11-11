Gigaba digs in over Fireblade, cites Gupta e-mail in plea to Ramaphosa

Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba has met President Cyril Ramaphosa in a bid to convince his boss that he is not liar.

Gigaba also shared new information with Ramaphosa, which he hopes will convince the president to keep him in his cabinet.

This comes as top ANC officials are said to have agreed that Ramaphosa should act on public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendation that he takes steps to censure Gigaba. It also emerged that some of Gigaba’'s allies have advised him to fall on his sword.

Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Khusela Diko, confirmed the meeting but declined to discuss details. Gigaba also would not be drawn on his meeting with the president.

