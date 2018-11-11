Maimane wants access to Ramaphosa Jr's ‘secret’ contract with Bosasa

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has requested access to the contract for services rendered by the President’s son Andile Ramaphosa to controversial facilities management company Bosasa.

He said on Sunday this was to ensure that Andile Ramaphosa had not received any preferential treatment – including alleged kickbacks – by virtue of him being a son of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Separate applications in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (Paia) had been submitted – one to the Presidency and one to the African Global Group, formerly Bosasa, Maimane said.