President Ramaphosa not pleased with decaying state of Duncan Village
ANC and the country’s president Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday said he was “unhappy” about the current decaying state of Duncan Village, one of Buffalo City Metro’s (BCM) historic and oldest townships.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.