ANC national working committee meet in East London

National working committee members of the ANC were locked behind closed doors at the East London ICC on Monday afternoon, where the fate of its regional executive structures in Buffalo City and Nelson Mandela is expected to be sealed.

This follows a decision by the Oscar Mabuyane-led provincial executive (PEC) to disband the Port Elizabeth-based region.

"We are here to give a political report which will cover the state of the organisation in that region and the reasons we resolved to disband it. We also expect an update of the appeals committee on Buffalo City. We have not received a report on that as the PEC," said Mabuyane.